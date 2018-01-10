Randle posted 22 points (8-13 FG), 1-1 3 Pt, 5-6 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists and a steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 99-86 win over the Kings.

Randle has seen an increased role in the paint with the departure of Andrew Bogut, and this was Randle's third double-double in five games. Rumors continue to swirl around Randle's future with the team as the Lakers are endeavoring to clear cap space for one or two elite players. His value will be tough to gauge depending on where he lands, but if he stays with the Lakers it's a good bet that Randle will be a key part of the rebuilding effort.