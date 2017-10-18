Lakers' Julius Randle: Goes through full practice, probable Thursday
Randle (ribs) went through a full practice Wednesday and is considered probable for Thursday's regular-season opener against the Clippers, Bill Oram of the Orange County Register reports.
Randle was limited in practice earlier this week, but he was feeling healthy enough to go full contact on Wednesday and came out of the session without any sort of setback. He's fully expected to take the court for Thursday's opener, so look for him to take on a full workload while operating as the team's starting power forward. That said, it's still worth it to check on his status once again just prior to tip-off to make sure he's officially good to go.
