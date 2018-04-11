Randle posted 17 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two steals across 18 minutes in a 105-99 loss to the Rockets on Tuesday.

Randle saw considerably abbreviated playing time, but he made the most of it by scoring almost a point per minute on the floor. The four-year veteran has back-to-back 17-point efforts, and he's turned in three straight perfect free-throw performances. He's been as reliable as ever on the boards, as well, leaving him poised for a strong conclusion to the season Wednesday against the Clippers.