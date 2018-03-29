Lakers' Julius Randle: Keeps on rolling in Wednesday's win
Randle collected 20 points (7-10 FG, 6-9 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 103-93 win over the Mavericks.
It was Randle's ninth straight game with at least 20 points and nine rebounds, and he was especially effective during a pivotal 16-0 run in the third quarter. The 2014 first-round pick scored nine points during that stretch to help the Lakers overcome what had been a 13-point deficit. Randle has been the epitome of consistency, especially in March, when he's averaged 22.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 34.4 minutes while shooting 58.0 percent on an average of 14.3 attempts. The scoring figure is particularly noteworthy, as it marks the fifth straight month that Randle has upped his average over that of the previous one.
