Randle scored 16 points (8-11 FG, 0-2 3 Pt) to go along with three assists, one rebound and one block across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 114-90 loss to the Thunder.

Randle was the lone bright spot on what was a poor offensive night for the Lakers, converting on 73 percent of his field-goal attempts. He curiously pulled down exactly one rebound for the third time this season, though he played more minutes in this one than he did on either of the previous two occasions. Randle should continue to see plenty of run due to the mounting injuries across the team, and he should make more of an impact on the box score most nights.