Randle finished with 26 points (10-14 FG, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists in 37 minutes during Saturday's 130-123 loss to Dallas.

Randle continued his strong play of late, scoring in double-figures for the 12th consecutive game. He was rumored to be on his way out at the trade deadline but Larry Nance was moved instead. Randle may still not be a part of the Lakers' long-term plans but he will be given every opportunity to prove himself as the season comes to a close. He doesn't do much besides scoring and rebounding but is worth rostering in all leagues, at least until a change in the rotation becomes evident.