Randle is dealing with strained ribs and was a limited participant in Monday's practice, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet

Randle was forced out of Friday's preseason game with back spasms, but he's now dealing with the rib issue on top of the lingering back problems. He'll continue to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis before likely being a game-time decision for Thursday's season opener against the Clippers. Larry Nance Jr. would step in as the starting power forward if Randle was unable to play Thursday.