Randle collected 12 points (6-14 FG), five assists and four rebounds across 23 minutes in Wednesday's 122-112 overtime win over the Spurs.

Randle ceded the role of lead dog on offense to fellow first-rounder Kyle Kuzma against the Spurs, as the latter took 23 attempts and accumulated a game-high 30 points. Randle did put up the second-highest number of shot attempts behind Kuzma on the Lakers, but a complete lack of visits to the charity stripe helped lead to a second straight 12-point effort.