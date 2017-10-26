Lakers' Julius Randle: Near double-double in OT win
Randle generated 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 19 minutes in Wednesday's 102-99 overtime win over the Wizards.
Randle continues to come off the bench, but that role hasn't completely derailed his production. While his numbers are down due to the drop in playing time, he's still capable of putting up nights like Wednesday's, when he was just a rebound shy of his first double-double of the season. Larry Nance, Jr. is acquitting himself well in a starting role thus far, so Randle's second-unit deployment could continue for the foreseeable future.
