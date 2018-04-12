Randle finished with six points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 115-100 victory over the Clippers.

Randle saw limited playing time in the Lakers final game of the season and heads into the offseason with a tonne of confidence. After a slow start to the season where he was at one stage uncertain to remain on the roster, he flourished on the rebuilding squad, having himself a breakout season. Despite having some stat-set issues, Randle has been a constant double-double threat and arguably the most consistent player on the team.