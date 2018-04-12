Lakers' Julius Randle: Plays just 16 minutes in season finale
Randle finished with six points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 115-100 victory over the Clippers.
Randle saw limited playing time in the Lakers final game of the season and heads into the offseason with a tonne of confidence. After a slow start to the season where he was at one stage uncertain to remain on the roster, he flourished on the rebuilding squad, having himself a breakout season. Despite having some stat-set issues, Randle has been a constant double-double threat and arguably the most consistent player on the team.
More News
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Will see limited minutes in Wednesday's finale•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Highly efficient in limited minutes•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Typically full stat line Sunday•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Bounces back with double-double Friday•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Modest effort in OT win•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Closes in on triple-double Tuesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....