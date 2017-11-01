Randle managed 17 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 17 minutes in Tuesday's 113-93 win over the Pistons.

Randle was hyper-efficient in the surprisingly easy victory, and his scoring total served as a team high on the night. The third-year forward has hit double digits in the scoring column in four of his last five and has between seven and nine rebounds in three of his last four contests. Despite head coach Luke Walton apparent set on keeping Randle on a bench role for now, the 22-year-old has proven capable of offering solid returns in scoring and rebounding with modest minute totals, keeping viable in all formats.