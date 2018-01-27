Randle supplied 14 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 28 minutes in Friday's 108-103 win over the Bulls.

Randle's shot attempts were down in the single digits for the first time since Jan. 17, which helped lead to his third 14-point tally over the last four games. The 23-year-old also saw a modest two-game double-double streak come to an end, but he's now posted double-digit scoring point totals in five consecutive contests overall. With the starting power forward job in his possession for the time being, Randle remains an above-average source of scoring, shooting percentage and rebounding across all formats.