Randle totaled 19 points (5-8 FG, 9-14 FT), five rebounds and one block across 24 minutes in Sunday's 84-83 loss to the Kings.

Randle wasn't as active on the glass as usual, and his shot attempts were also his lowest since way back on Jan. 15. However, the fourth-year big was efficient when putting the ball up and also logged a season-high number of visits to the charity stripe, which led to him keeping his scoring contributions at typical levels. Also of note is that Randle played a reduced amount of 24 minutes, making his solid line all the more impressive.