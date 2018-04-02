Lakers' Julius Randle: Puts up 19 points in reduced playing time
Randle totaled 19 points (5-8 FG, 9-14 FT), five rebounds and one block across 24 minutes in Sunday's 84-83 loss to the Kings.
Randle wasn't as active on the glass as usual, and his shot attempts were also his lowest since way back on Jan. 15. However, the fourth-year big was efficient when putting the ball up and also logged a season-high number of visits to the charity stripe, which led to him keeping his scoring contributions at typical levels. Also of note is that Randle played a reduced amount of 24 minutes, making his solid line all the more impressive.
More News
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Another double-double in Friday's loss•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Keeps on rolling in Wednesday's win•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Double-doubles again Saturday•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Flirts with double-double in loss•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Explodes for 25 and 12 in loss•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Double-doubles before fouling out•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...