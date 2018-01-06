Lakers' Julius Randle: Records double-double in loss
Randle tallied 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Friday's 108-94 loss to the Hornets.
If ever there was a talent/production mismatch book, Randle would be a candidate for its cover. While it's largely a product of his environment and the playing time he's given, Randle's stat lines see-saw all over the place. Although he's been logging more minutes lately, one has to wonder how Randle fits into LA's plans for the future when they refuse to let him show his stuff more consistently. Over his past ten games, he's only averaged 22.4 minutes per game but has put up respectable averages (14.9 points and 7.9 rebounds) for such slim usage.
