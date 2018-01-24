Randle posted 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds, an assist and a steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 108-107 win over the Celtics.

Randle became part of a larger starting five to match up against the Celtics and excelled in the opportunity, as he recorded his 11th double-double of the season with 14 boards. He did all this in 26 minutes of work, which has become a big selling point for Randle - many of his double-doubles have occurred with less than 30 minutes of floor time. The 22-year-old has shown up in a big way while players like Kyle Kuzma have faltered.