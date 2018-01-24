Lakers' Julius Randle: Records double-double in start on Tuesday
Randle posted 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds, an assist and a steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 108-107 win over the Celtics.
Randle became part of a larger starting five to match up against the Celtics and excelled in the opportunity, as he recorded his 11th double-double of the season with 14 boards. He did all this in 26 minutes of work, which has become a big selling point for Randle - many of his double-doubles have occurred with less than 30 minutes of floor time. The 22-year-old has shown up in a big way while players like Kyle Kuzma have faltered.
More News
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Scores 14 points in spot start•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Will play through finger fracture Friday•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Leads team in scoring versus Thunder•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Goes for 22 points on Tueaday•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Records double-double in loss•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Downturn in playing time, production Wednesday•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...