Lakers' Julius Randle: Remains on bench despite Nance absence
Randle produced 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 16 minutes in Friday's 124-112 win over the Nets.
Randle ceded the start to rookie Kyle Kuzma in Larry Nance's first missed contest since undergoing thumb surgery. Despite his abbreviated playing time, he generated his typically strong production and posted his fifth double-digit scoring effort in the last seven games. Randle has also hauled in at least five rebounds in six consecutive contests and is shooting a career-best 62.5 percent thus far this season. It appears Kuzma will hold on to the starting power forward job for the time being, but Randle remains a viable fantasy asset in deeper formats and as a modestly-priced DFS play.
