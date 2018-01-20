Lakers' Julius Randle: Scores 14 points in spot start
Randle posted 14 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, a steal and an assist in 20 minutes during Friday's 99-86 win over the Pacers.
With Brsndon Ingram (ankle) sidelined, coaxh Luke Walton scrambled the lineup around and decided in a smaller frontcourt, with Kyle Kuzma and Randle handling those duties. Randle only trailed Jordan Clarkson in scoring, and as the trade deadline looms it's kind of humorous that the two most-discussed trade candidates had excellent games in a rare Laker win. It's likely that after a day of rest the Lakers lineup will revert back to normal, but Randle will continue to see around 20 minutes on the court as per usual.
