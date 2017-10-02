Randle had 15 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and two turnovers across 22 minutes during Saturday's preseason opener against the Timberwolves.

With Brook Lopez (back) sitting out with an injury, the Lakers shifted Randle over to center in a small-ball lineup. He responded fairly well to the switch, coming three rebounds short of a double-double and shooting a solid 50 percent from the field. With Lopez once again ruled out for Monday's tilt with the Nuggets, as well as the expected absence of center Andrew Bogut (personal), look for Randle to continue to get plenty of run at the center position, though once the regular season approaches, Randle should return to his full-time responsibilities at power forward. Randle has the potential to average a double-double, and he continues to improve as both a passer and a shooter, giving him some breakout potential during the upcoming campaign.