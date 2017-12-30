Randle scored 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 29 minutes during Friday's 121-106 loss to the Clippers.

It was a solid effort in his first start of the season at center, although Randle's lack of size also led to a predictably huge night on the glass for DeAndre Jordan. The Lakers' constantly shifting lineup makes it difficult to trust Randle when he's coming off the bench, as his minutes can vary wildly from night to night, but if he sticks in the starting five for a while his production could begin to steady.