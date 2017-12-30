Lakers' Julius Randle: Scores 18 in Friday's start
Randle scored 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 29 minutes during Friday's 121-106 loss to the Clippers.
It was a solid effort in his first start of the season at center, although Randle's lack of size also led to a predictably huge night on the glass for DeAndre Jordan. The Lakers' constantly shifting lineup makes it difficult to trust Randle when he's coming off the bench, as his minutes can vary wildly from night to night, but if he sticks in the starting five for a while his production could begin to steady.
More News
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Starting Friday•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Workload in flux•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Big double-double off bench Friday•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Double-double off bench Monday•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Team-high point total in win•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Double-doubles in limited run•
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...