Randle compiled 18 points (6-12 FG, 6-9 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 125-116 loss to the Nuggets.

Randle was strong yet again Friday, asserting his dominance inside the paint on multiple occasions. He utilized his strength to bully the Nuggets defenders out of the way, resulting in a number of easy looks at the basket. He has had himself an excellent season with the only area of concern being his lack of defensive stats. This limits his upside and although he is basically a must-own player, he is really only going to provide scoring and rebounding with some occasional assists.