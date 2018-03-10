Lakers' Julius Randle: Scores 18 points in loss
Randle compiled 18 points (6-12 FG, 6-9 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 125-116 loss to the Nuggets.
Randle was strong yet again Friday, asserting his dominance inside the paint on multiple occasions. He utilized his strength to bully the Nuggets defenders out of the way, resulting in a number of easy looks at the basket. He has had himself an excellent season with the only area of concern being his lack of defensive stats. This limits his upside and although he is basically a must-own player, he is really only going to provide scoring and rebounding with some occasional assists.
More News
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Double-doubles in Wednesday's win•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Leads team with 21 points•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Drops game-high 25 in Saturday's win•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Scores 25 points in win over Heat•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Double-doubles Monday•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Double-doubles in Saturday's victory•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...