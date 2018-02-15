Lakers' Julius Randle: Scores 20 points in 31 minutes
Randle accounted for 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block in 31 minutes Wednesday as Los Angeles fell to New Orleans.
Randle is a beast around the rim, but his effectiveness on offense falls off drastically the farther he wanders from the restricted area. You can expect consistent scoring at a high percentage along with rebounds with a spritz of assists from Randle, but other than that this guy seems to have scraped his fantasy ceiling already. Perhaps a change of scenery would benefit the big man, but that won't be happening this season.
