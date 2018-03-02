Randle scored 25 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-9 FT) to go along with six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes during Thursday's 131-113 win over the Heat.

Randle led all Lakers starters in scoring in this one, thanks to an efficient shooting night from the field and a perfect performance from the foul line. He wasn't at his best in terms of rebounding, but he chipped in some useful defensive stats to soften the blow. This dynamic performance extended what has perhaps been the most productive stretch of Randle's young career, a run in which he's averaging 20.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists over the last seven games.