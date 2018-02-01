Randle provided 20 points (7-9 FG, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes during a 127-105 loss to the Magic on Wednesday.

Randle was efficient Wednesday, scoring 20 points on just nine field goal attempts. He has been shooting the ball well lately, as he's shot at least 50 percent from the field in six of the last seven games. Randle's averages across the last five games are impressive, at 18.4 points on 58.6 percent shooting, 10.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.