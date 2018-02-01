Lakers' Julius Randle: Scores efficient 20 points Wednesday
Randle provided 20 points (7-9 FG, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes during a 127-105 loss to the Magic on Wednesday.
Randle was efficient Wednesday, scoring 20 points on just nine field goal attempts. He has been shooting the ball well lately, as he's shot at least 50 percent from the field in six of the last seven games. Randle's averages across the last five games are impressive, at 18.4 points on 58.6 percent shooting, 10.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
More News
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Double-doubles Sunday•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Posts 14 points in Friday's win•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Records double-double in start on Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Scores 14 points in spot start•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Will play through finger fracture Friday•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Leads team in scoring versus Thunder•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...