Randle scored 18 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT) while adding five rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 24 minutes off the bench during Friday's 101-92 loss to the Raptors.

He led the Lakers in scoring on the night and once again saw more minutes and delivered better numbers than starting power forward Larry Nance Jr. The team needs someone to help provide a spark on the second unit, so Randle will likely continue coming off the bench for now, but the fourth-year player will struggle to provide consistent production without more consistent court time.