Lakers' Julius Randle: Sidelined at Saturday's practice
Randle (back) watched Friday's practice from the sidelines, and is expected to be re-evaluated Monday.
The Kentucky Product injured his back in Friday's preseason finale against the Clippers, tallying 15 points, seven boards, and two assists in 13 minutes off the bench before exiting. Until the severity of his injury is known, his status for Thursday's season opener against the Clippers remains up in the air. Larry Nance would presumably be the biggest beneficiary if Randle is unable to play.
