Lakers' Julius Randle: Starting Friday
Randle will get the start at center for Friday's game against the Clippers.
Randle's role with the Lakers has been relatively confusing this season, as his minutes have been up-and-down on a game-to-game basis. However, the big man will get an opportunity to impress in a starting role Friday.
