Randle (ribs) remained limited at Tuesday's practice, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Randle was battling back spasms near the end of the preseason, and he's now nursing a rib injury. While he's been able to participate in most of practice Monday and Tuesday, Randle has been held out of 5-on-5 work. His activity level at Wednesday's session could ultimately determine his status for Thursday's opener against the Clippers.