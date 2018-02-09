Randle managed 17 points (8-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 28 minutes in Thursday's 106-81 win over the Thunder.

Randle turned in a typically efficient line, generating another productive outing despite seeing a slight downturn in minutes due to the Lakers' sizable second-half lead. The 23-year-old has shot at least 50.0 percent in nine of the last 11 games and has been a force on the glass, hauling in between six and 14 rebounds in nine consecutive contests. With Larry Nance, Jr. now in Cleveland, there's also one less potential obstacle to playing time for Randle, who'd been speculated to be on the trading block himself before Thursday's deadline.