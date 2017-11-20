Lakers' Julius Randle: Team-high point total in win
Randle posted 24 points (11-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and five assists across 32 minutes in Sunday's 127-109 win over the Nuggets.
Randle parlayed a season-high minutes total with his best scoring output of the season, as he put together a lights-out performance from the field for the second straight contest. The 2014 first-round pick has shot 60.7 percent (17-for-28) from the field over the last pair of games and has been excellent on the glass all month, averaging 7.7 rebounds in 10 November contests. Given his secure role in the frontcourt rotation and multi-category production, Randle's fantasy stock appears to be on the rise.
