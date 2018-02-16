Randle generated 23 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 31 minutes in Thursday's 119-111 loss to the Timberwolves.

The 23-year-old heads into the All-Star break on an extended stretch of superior play, one that's seen him provide above-average production in multiple categories. Randle has scored at least 20 points in three straight games, as well as five of the last eight. He's been just as consistent a presence on the glass, as Randle has ripped down between six and 14 rebounds in 11 of the last 12 contests. With a first-unit role locked down and one fewer player to potentially compete with him for playing time following Larry Nance, Jr.'s move at the trade deadline, Randle projects as a top-shelf asset in all formats for the balance of the campaign.