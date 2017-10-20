Lakers' Julius Randle: To come off bench Thursday
Randle (ribs) is active but not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Randle was limited throughout the past week with some rib soreness, but he was never expected to miss Thursday's season opener against the Clips. The young power forward will run with the Lakers' second unit while Larry Nance draws the start at power forward.
More News
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Goes through full practice, probable Thursday•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Still limited Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Limited in practice Monday•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Sidelined at Saturday's practice•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Exits with back spasms•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Contributes 13 off bench Tuesday•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....