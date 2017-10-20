Randle (ribs) is active but not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Randle was limited throughout the past week with some rib soreness, but he was never expected to miss Thursday's season opener against the Clips. The young power forward will run with the Lakers' second unit while Larry Nance draws the start at power forward.

