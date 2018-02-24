Lakers' Julius Randle: Triple-doubles in Friday's win
Randle managed 18 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 FT), 13 rebounds and 10 assists across 30 minutes in Friday's 124-102 win over the Mavericks.
Randle's triple-double was the second of the season and fifth of his career, and it extended what has been a stretch of superlative performances for the four-year pro. The 23-year-old has 15 consecutive double-digit scoring efforts and has shot at least 50.0 percent in eight of his last nine games. Coupled with his equally impressive work on the glass and solid efforts as a facilitator, Randle's fantasy stock is at its highest point of the season and figures to remain there, given his job security and pivotal role in the fastest-paced attack in the NBA.
More News
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Team-high scoring total in defeat•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Scores 20 points in 31 minutes•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Leads team with 26 points•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Tallies 17 points in blowout win•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Another solid line in Tuesday's win•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Chips in across the board•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...