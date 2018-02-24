Randle managed 18 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 FT), 13 rebounds and 10 assists across 30 minutes in Friday's 124-102 win over the Mavericks.

Randle's triple-double was the second of the season and fifth of his career, and it extended what has been a stretch of superlative performances for the four-year pro. The 23-year-old has 15 consecutive double-digit scoring efforts and has shot at least 50.0 percent in eight of his last nine games. Coupled with his equally impressive work on the glass and solid efforts as a facilitator, Randle's fantasy stock is at its highest point of the season and figures to remain there, given his job security and pivotal role in the fastest-paced attack in the NBA.