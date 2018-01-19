Randle, who jammed his finger during Wednesday's game against the Thunder, underwent X-rays which revealed a mallet fracture in his right ring finger. He will still play Friday against the Pacers, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Despite fracturing his finger, Randle still feels good enough to take the floor Friday. It's unclear how much he'll be affected by the injury, however, so he could make for somewhat of a risky DFS play.