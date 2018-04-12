Lakers' Julius Randle: Will see limited minutes in Wednesday's finale
Randle is expected to see only limited minutes in Wednesday's season finale against the Clippers, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.
Randle played just 18 minutes during Tuesday's matchup with the Rockets, though he was still very effective and posted 17 points, eight rebounds, one assist and two steals. He'll likely see a similar workload Wednesday, though it's hard to see him matching Tuesday's extremely efficient stat line, so it'd be wise to avoid his situation for Wednesday's fantasy slate.
