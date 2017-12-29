Randle's minutes have been fluctuating with some unpredictability lately. According to coach Luke Walton, "I believe in Julius...and some nights when he doesn't play big minutes, it's because other guys are rolling and some nights it's because I don't believe he is playing up to the standard that he set for himself. I want him to feel and realize the difference in those nights as part of his growth as a player", Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Randle has averaged 23.7 minutes over the past 17 games. But, he played at least 30 minutes in four of those contests, while seeing less than 20 minutes in four contests. There were some especially short stints on Dec. 20 against the Rockets -- when he played eight minutes -- as well as on Wednesday against the Grizzlies, when he saw only 11 minutes. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, it seems Randle's workload on any given night may be determined on the fly, making it difficult to know when to deploy him.