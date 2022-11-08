Nunn totaled 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist over 27 minutes in Monday's loss to Utah.

Nunn made his second straight start with Patrick Beverley out of action due to a non-COVID illness. Though he produced almost no complementary stats in the loss, it was nice to see Nunn finally show something on offense, as he went 7-for-11 from the field en route to a season-best 18 points. This was his first double-digit scoring performance since the opening night of the campaign, and the Lakers will look for him to provide more efforts like this as they look to turn around what has been an ugly start to the season.