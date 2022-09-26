Nunn (knee) reiterated at Monday's media day that he's fully healthy heading into the 2022-23 season, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports. "It's been a long process," Nunn said. "But I think it's been going good, going great. The process has been slow. I feel real good going into the season."

Nunn missed all of last season while recovering from a bone bruise to his right knee, which took significantly longer than both he and the team anticipated. The hope is that he's able to hit the ground running and step in as a contributor right away, but given the long layoff, it's possible the Lakers bring him back up to speed gradually. Entering last season, the Lakers were counting on Nunn for production off the bench after he posted 14.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.2 made threes per game for the Heat in 2020-21. HIs three-point shooting -- 38.1 percent in 2020-21 -- will be particularly valuable for a team that struggled to space the floor around LeBron James a year ago.