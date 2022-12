Nunn ended Wednesday's 134-120 loss to the Kings with zero points (0-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt) across 11 minutes.

Nunn was expected to have a much larger role with Russell Westbrook (foot) sidelined, but Nunn failed to score and only played 11 minutes. His horrible line is a result of coach Darvin Ham's continued experimentation with the rotation, and Nunn was the obvious victim Wednesday. Until a more prominent role solidifies, Nunn is a very risky fantasy proposition.