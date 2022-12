Nunn recorded 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and three steals over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 126-113 loss to Toronto.

Nunn put together his best scoring night in a month, as he scored 18 points Nov. 7 against Utah. The guard hasn't been much of a factor within the Lakers' rotation of late, averaging 11.8 minutes over his last eight matchups.