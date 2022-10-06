Nunn notched 21 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and an assist across 19 minutes in Wednesday's 119-115 exhibition loss to the Suns.

After starting in Monday's preseason game, Nunn was supplanted by Patrick Beverley Wednesday evening. This spot will be interesting moving forward, and a lot will depend on how well each player performs alongside Russell Westbrook. While Nunn is pure shooter with a lot of upside, Beverley has an intangible effect on the floor that doesn't always transfer to a good stat line. The position battle will be worth monitoring as fantasy drafts get underway.