Nunn will start at point guard in Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Mark Medina of NBA.com reports.

He'll be entering the starting five as a replacement for Patrick Beverley (illness), who is sidelined for the first time all season. Considering that Nunn had effectively been outside of the Lakers' rotation the past three games, he won't necessarily be a safe bet to inherit all of the 27.9 minutes per contest Beverley has averaged for the season.