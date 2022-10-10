Nunn delivered 21 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists and four rebounds across 25 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 124-121 win over the Warriors.

Nunn has been mentioned as a potential starter for the Lakers before the start of the regular season, and this performance should certainly boost his chances of earning a role in the backcourt alongside Russell Westbrook. Nunn missed the entire 2021-22 season while rehabbing from a knee injury, but he seems healthy enough to contribute ahead of the upcoming campaign.