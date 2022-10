Nunn posted zero points (0-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one block across 11 minutes during Thursday's 103-97 loss to the Clippers.

Coming off what was an encouraging performance in the season opener, Nunn failed to hit a shot Thursday, going 0-of-7 from the field. For anyone that streamed him in, it was a futile move and given what we saw here, he can safely be returned to the waiver wire.