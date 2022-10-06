Nunn will come off the bench for Wednesday's preseason game against the Suns, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

With the Lakers experimenting with a small-ball lineup Wednesday, Nunn will shift to the bench after recording nine points, two rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes of action as a starter during Monday's preseason opener against the Kings. Patrick Beverley will replace him in the starting five, joining Russell Westbrook, Austin Reaves, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.