Nunn accumulated 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 130-114 victory over the Hawks.

Nunn tied a season high with 27 minutes Friday, as the Lakers looked to him to fill the void left by the absences of Austin Reaves (hamstring) and Lonnie Walker (knee). Nunn responded with an efficient shooting performance that helped him finish second on the team in scoring, just two points behind LeBron James' 25. Nunn has struggled to maintain consistent playing time or production this season, but with both Reaves and Walker set to miss multiple weeks, this could be a prime opportunity for him to state his case for a larger role in the Lakers' rotation.