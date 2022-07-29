Nunn (knee) said Tuesday that he feels 100 percent healthy, per Spectrum SportsNet.

Nunn missed all of 2021-22 due to a right knee injury suffered in the preseason. Unsurprisingly, he exercised his player option for 2022-23 and is expected to be a part of the Lakers' plans for this upcoming season. Two seasons ago with Miami, he saw 29.5 minutes per game and averaged 14.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He's expected to fight for backup guard minutes this season with Austin Reaves, Lonnie Walker and others.