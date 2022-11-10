Nunn will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Nunn started the Lakers' last two games, but he'll return to a bench role Wednesday as Patrick Beverley rejoins the starting five. Nunn had his most productive outing since the season opener in Monday's loss to the Jazz, recording 18 points across 27 minutes of action.
