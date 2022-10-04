Nunn turned in nine points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two rebounds and an assist across 20 minutes in Monday's 105-75 exhibition loss to the Kings.

Nunn will be an interesting wrinkle in the Lakers' bid ti return to the playoffs. After two productive seasons with the Heat, Nunn suffered a knee injury that forced him to miss all of last season. The Lakers are in desperate need of shooting support, so if Nunn can shake off the rust and play like he did in Miami, he could provide a much-needed shot in the arm for the offense. It's too soon to tell, but there's a good chance he will be in the starting lineup alongside Russell Westbrook when the season begins.