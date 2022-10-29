Nunn posted nine points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and two rebounds in 12 minutes during Friday's 111-102 loss to the Timberwolves.
Nunn continues his cold spell from beyond the arc, currently residing at a 23.8 percent clip. It's not for a lack of trying, however. Per-36 minutes, Nunn is launching 10.2 three-point attempts per game -- a top-10 rate in the league. He'll look to get on track Sunday against Denver.
More News
-
Lakers' Kendrick Nunn: Struggles as Lakers fall Thursday•
-
Lakers' Kendrick Nunn: Goes for 21 points off bench•
-
Lakers' Kendrick Nunn: Excels in relief role•
-
Lakers' Kendrick Nunn: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Kendrick Nunn: Supplies nine points in start•
-
Lakers' Kendrick Nunn: Will start Monday•