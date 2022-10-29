Nunn posted nine points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and two rebounds in 12 minutes during Friday's 111-102 loss to the Timberwolves.

Nunn continues his cold spell from beyond the arc, currently residing at a 23.8 percent clip. It's not for a lack of trying, however. Per-36 minutes, Nunn is launching 10.2 three-point attempts per game -- a top-10 rate in the league. He'll look to get on track Sunday against Denver.