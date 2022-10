Nunn said he'll start Monday's preseason game against the Kings, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Nunn was sidelined for the entire 2021-22 campaign due to a bone bruise in his right knee, but he was cleared for contact at the end of September and, barring a setback, appears full go for the regular season. The undrafted guard out of Oakland was dynamic for the Heat during his first two seasons in the NBA, but he hasn't played in over a year so some rust is expected.